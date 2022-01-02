The Usos On Roman Reigns Missing WWE Day 1, Living Up to Family Legacy

The Usos represented The Bloodline at WWE Day 1 without Roman Reigns there, and the team discussed that experience and more after the show. The brothers spoke with Sports Illustrated about Reigns missing the show after he tested positive for COVID-19, defeating the New Day in the show opener. You can see some highlights below:

On Reigns not being at the show

Jey Uso: “It felt off not having the Tribal Chief around. This match was for him. We represented, and he’s going to be OK. He’s home resting, and maybe playing some Call of Duty. We’re going to see him back soon.”

Jimmy Uso: “We opened the show, and we’re so used to seeing The Big Uce close the show. This pandemic is crazy, and all we want is for him to be safe and take care of himself.”

On living up to their family’s legacy

Jimmy: “We had big shoes to fill. For a long time, that was intimidating. It took years to get to this point, but people are seeing who we really are. We have our own footprint in the sand and we’re so proud to represent the family.”

Jey: “It was a sold-out show at home in the living room. We’re making the family proud with what we’re doing. It is very humbling to carry the torch for our family. And our goal is to be the number-one tag team to ever do this. No one can do it like us. Every other tag team can run up and get down up. We’re going to do it until the day we die.”