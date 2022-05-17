The Usos Share Their Advice to Younger Brother Solo Sikoa for His WWE Career

– During the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos discussed the advice they shared with their young brother, Solo Sikoa, who is currently part of the WWE NXT roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jimmy Uso on their younger brother Solo Sikoa joining WWE: “Coming from a big family, it’s hard to make your own footprint. We told lil bro, ‘You have to find your way. We have been through this fire before. You have to find what works for you.’ He’s down there doing his thing. Every single day he’s like, ‘Did you watch the match? What about my promos? Is there anything you can tell me about what to do?’ First thing is, don’t look like us because we look a lot alike. ‘Alright, bet.’ He had long hair, he chopped his hair, dyed his hair, went from the Air Forces to barefoot. He’s uncomfortable in the ring barefoot, but he’s doing whatever he needs to do to make his own mark. I told him he’ll find it. I remember Randy (Orton) telling us that he wasn’t Randy Orton until six years in game. It started to dawn on me, sitting there like, ‘that’s what it is.’ The grind of constantly throwing at the wall and whatever sticks, sticks. Whatever don’t stick, keep going. All we do is throw at the wall.”

Jey Uso on his own advice to Solo: “Always trying to evolve. That’s the game. You either get left behind or stay in the mix. When you get here, you either sink or swim. That’s as simple as it can get. It doesn’t matter if you’re running things down there or wherever, when you get up in here, we’re going to find out what you’re made of and you either crack or deliver like we do. The sucky part about this is, little brother, it’s going to be hard. We’re all big timing and then you have little bro, he’s next in line. It’s going to be hard for him and he knows this, but stick the script and we always have his back. We love him and he’s doing great down there. I can’t wait to expand this Bloodline, trust me, we’re expanding. Deep.”