The Way Will Have Therapy On Tonight’s Episode of NXT

WWE has updated their preview for tonight’s episode of NXT, noting that The Way will have group therapy after recent events involving Dexter Lumis. So far only two matches have been announced. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Meanwhile, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match.

Fed up with Austin Theory’s empathy for Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano has pledged for The Way to attend therapy tonight on NXT.

Lumis has tormented The Way for weeks now, most recently with a pivotal victory over the NXT North American Champion last week. But perhaps even more distressing for Gargano than the loss was Theory refusing to lend a hand to help him win.

Theory, who was abducted by Lumis last month at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance, said NXT’s Tortured Artist was simply “misunderstood,” bewildering Gargano and Candice LeRae. And to even greater horror from The Garganos, Indi Hartwell admitted to finding Lumis attractive.

Can The Way get back on the same page in therapy? And will Lumis be watching?