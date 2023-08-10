– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, The Young Bucks talked about eventually retiring, with Matt Jackson revealing how he’d want to retire. Meanwhile, Nick Jason says he’d want to run PWG and once tried to buy the promotion from Super Dragon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Jackson on how he wants to retire: “For me, I think once I’m done in the ring I’ll never announce it. I’ll never be like, ‘Oh I’m retired.’ I’m just gonna walk away and people are gonna be like, ‘Whatever happened to that guy?'”

Nick Jackson on wanting to run PWG and tried to buy the company: “How fun would that be? I don’t know, buy PWG from Super Dragon. You know what’s funny is I tried to buy PWG and he didn’t go for the offer.”

As previously noted, The Young Bucks recently signed new deals with AEW.