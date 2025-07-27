wrestling / News

Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue Now Going By ‘Triangle of Madness’

July 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Triangle of Madness Image Credit: AEW

The newly formed trio of Thekla, Julia Hart and Syke Blue now have a new name: the Triangle of Madness. The group made their debut together on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Mazzerati, Laynie Luck, and Rachael Ellering. After the match, Queen Aminata came out to get revenge, ready to fight all three with a chair. They left, but then Megan Bayne came into the ring and powerbombed Aminata to end the segment.

