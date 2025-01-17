Thekla Weighs In On Facing Athena In STARDOM, What’s Next For Her

Thekla challenged for the ROH Women’s World Title in STARDOM last week, and she reflected on the match with Athena and more. The STARDOM star spoke with Bodyslam.net’s Jeff Brown for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:

On her 2025 thus far: “I have to say despite the loss this has been a brilliant year so far. I really can’t complain, it’s very busy. I don’t have time to recall anything but it’s really good and how I like it. The exhibition was phenomenal, so many people from all over the world came. Athena is very tough but being able to compete for a Ring of Honor championship with her is massive and from now it’s just going to go up.”

On what’s next for her: “I’m going to continue what I’m doing right now, but just ten times harder, ten times more successful. I’m definitely going to travel the world this year and I think my name is going to be in a lot of peoples mouths.”