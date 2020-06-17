wrestling / News
This Week’s Impact Aftershock Post-Game Show Online
June 16, 2020 | Posted by
The post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is now online. You can check out this week’s Aftershock below, featuring Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis breaking down this week’s episode:
