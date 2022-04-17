This Weekend’s ROH TV Will Be The Final Episode On Sinclair

PWInsider reports that this weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor TV will be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn’t been an official announcement, no other episodes have bene produced. It’s expected the series will “quietly fade away”. The show will also no longer air on Stadium, CHARGE, FITE and the New England Sports Network.

The show originally debuted on March 21, 2009 and there have been 552 one-hour episodes produced. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been plans for a live, weekly, two-hour show with a studio audience, but obviously that fell through.

The episode features the following:

* ROH Champion Roderick Strong vs. Eddie Edwards – ROH Manhattan Mayhem – 3/19/11.

* ROH Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH Television Champion Jay Lethal – ROH Best in the World – 6/19/15.

* ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper – ROH 19th Anniversary Show – 3/26/21.

It remains to be seen if ROH will get another weekly series under the control of new owner Tony Khan.