This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Andrade, Riho, Jay Lethal and more are set for action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7:00 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson

* Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey

* Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz

* Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico

* Riho vs. Valentina Rossi

* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) vs. JP Harlow

* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue

* Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood