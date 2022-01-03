wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation

Andrade, Riho, Jay Lethal and more are set for action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7:00 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Mike Orlando & Shayne Stetson
* Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey
* Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz
* Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico
* Riho vs. Valentina Rossi
* Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose) vs. JP Harlow
* Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
* Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood

