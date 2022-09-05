wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

September 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

Private Party are in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:

* Julia Hart vs. Alice Crowley
* Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Jordan Kross & Renny D
* Serena Deeb vs. Nikki Victory
* Private Party vs. Brandon Gore & JDX
* Skye Blue vs. Diamante
* Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose vs. Madison Rayne & Queen Aminata

