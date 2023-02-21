This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

Emi Sakura battles Billie Starkz on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following matches:

* Billie Starkz vs. Emi Sakura

* Preston Vance vs. Blanco Loco

* Iron Savages vs. Chris Sandson & Terry Kid

* Devlyn Macabre vs. Julia Hart

* Tony Deppen vs. Caleb Konley

* Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Dale Springs & Bryce Cannon

* Dak Draper vs. Brady Booker

* The Wingmen vs. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz, & Rich Adonis

* Slim J vs. Matt Sydal

* Tony Nese vs. Trent Beretta

* The Workhorsemen vs. Oliver Sawyer & Jay Malachi

* Lizzy & Payton Blair vs. The Renegades

* The Boys vs. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh