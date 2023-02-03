wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
February 2, 2023 | Posted by
Jonathan Gresham is in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Jonathan Gresham battles Aiden Prince, who is eager to make a name for himself on the big stage! But can he withstand the onslaught of “The Octopus”? Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
