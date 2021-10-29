wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Online
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
Sam Beale battles VSK on this week’s Before the Impact, and the video is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, and our live coverage from Andrew Cazer is here.
