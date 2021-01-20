wrestling / News

This Week’s Episode of The Bump Is Now Online

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Bump

The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, with special guests Smackdown Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, Booker T and Chad Gable. The brackets for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed in the episode.

