wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of The Bump Is Now Online
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, with special guests Smackdown Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, Booker T and Chad Gable. The brackets for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed in the episode.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Taya Valkyrie’s Status For Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Backstage Update on Kenny Omega Wearing a Bullet Club Shirt at Hard to Kill
- Candice Michelle Explains How She and Melina Genuinely Hated Each Other
- Chris Jericho Praises Mark Henry as a ‘True Main Event Star’ Following Online Feud With Ryback