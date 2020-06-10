wrestling / News
This Week’s Impact Wrestling Aftershock Online
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has released its latest Aftershock post-show video, breaking down the events of this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the video below, in which Jimmy Jacobs & Don Callis break down the results of tonight’s episode.
You can see our full review of this week’s Impact Wrestling here.
