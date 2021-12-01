wrestling / News

This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online

December 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion ALPHA

This week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA features the finals of the 2021 Opera Cup, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following lineup:

* 2021 Opera Cup Finals: Davey Richards vs. TJP
* Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs
* KC Navarro vs. Warhorse

