This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online

This week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA sees the arrival of nZo, a Tag Team Title match and more, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the following matches:

* Philly Street Fight for the World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (C) vs. 5150

* World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

* Winner gets Cesar Duran’s Briefcase Full of Cash: Arez vs. Aramis

* nZo vs. Matt Cross