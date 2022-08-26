This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Now Online

This week’s NWA Powerrr is the final episode before this weekend’s PPV, and the episode is now online. The NWA has posted the episode, which first aired on Tuesday to their YouTube account and you can check it out below.

The episode is described as follows:

This weekend, we make our long awaited return to St. Louis for NWA 74, but before we make our return to the Chase, we have one last stop…

It’s Celebration 74, a special Powerrr NWA 74 pre-game event! For the first time ever, every single NWA superstar will be in the NWA arena to pay tribute to 74 years of wrestling excellence! From Kamille to Trevor Murdoch, Chris Adonis to the Commonwealth Connection, Tyrus to Matt Cardona! Grab some bubbly, blow up some balloons, and join the Celebration as anything can and Will happen with a crowd full of the stars of the NWA.

“The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman tears it up against “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis!

In a preview of the Burke Invitational at NWA 74, Jennacide takes on Kayla Kassidy in women’s exhibition action!

It’s three way tag team action and anyone can walk away the victor: Gustavo & Rhett Titus vs Hawx Aerie vs The Dirty Sexy Boys!

Who will lead the team of Pretty Empowered? We will find out as the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions face one another in friendly competition to decide who calls the shots; it’s Ella Envy vs Kenzie Paige!

And in our Celebration 74 Main Event, it’s non-title tag team action as the newly formed team of The Spectaculars, Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce, test themselves against the NWA World Tag Team Champions, Doug Williams & Harry Smith: The Commonwealth Connection!

Plus we will hear from the entire Cardona Family, the NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch!