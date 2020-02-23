wrestling / News
This Week’s PCA ULTRA Mutiny Online
February 23, 2020 | Posted by
PCW has released the latest episodes of Mutiny online, featuring Sumie Sakai vs. Ruby Raze and more. You can check out the episode below, which is described as follows:
Sumie Sakai makes her second defense of the Ultrawoman Championship in a match against Ruby Raze as we continue our coverage of Anniversary 2020. We’ll also take a look back at the classic three way dance between Jeff Cobb, Fatu and Willie Mack from Demonized in 2017 as well as break a new tag team match for Future Now on a stacked edition of Mutiny.
Brought to you by THAT MEXICAN GUY CATERING in San Pedro, CA, Chemical Guys, Sapporo and the LAX Fanfest.
Featured this week:
PCW Ultrawoman Championship: Sumie Sakai (C) vs. Ruby Raze
Jeff Cobb vs. Fatu vs. Willie Mack
