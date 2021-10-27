wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
October 27, 2021 | Posted by
The Allure battle The Hex on this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, and the video is now online. You can check out the video below for the show, which is now streaming and is described as follows:
”The Allure challenge the Hex for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship and Beyond The Belles breaks down all the action on the biggest Women’s Division Wednesday yet!”
