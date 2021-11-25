wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
Mandy Leon, Trish Adore, and Allysin Kay do battle in the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, and the video is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Relive Mandy Leon vs Trish Adora vs Allysin Kay in full, see highlights from Rok-C’s championship defense on the independent circuit and Beyond The Belles breaks down who could take her title on #ROHWD!”
