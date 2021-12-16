wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online

December 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

ROH Women’s Division Wednesday looks at the fallout from Final Battle this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, described as follows:

”Beyond The Belles reacts to all the huge #ROHWD moments at #FinalBattle and an exclusive match pits Quinn McKay & Rok-C against Willow & Holidead on Women’s Division Wednesday!”

