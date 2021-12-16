wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
December 15, 2021 | Posted by
ROH Women’s Division Wednesday looks at the fallout from Final Battle this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, described as follows:
”Beyond The Belles reacts to all the huge #ROHWD moments at #FinalBattle and an exclusive match pits Quinn McKay & Rok-C against Willow & Holidead on Women’s Division Wednesday!”
More Trending Stories
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting
- Mike Chioda on Why Shane McMahon Had a Falling Out With Triple H, Shane’s Current Role in WWE