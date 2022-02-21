wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions: WWF Superstars, ICW Fight Club

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has revealed the schedule for this week’s latest additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, including a new ICW Fight Club.

Monday, February 21
Superstars (10 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, February 23
Monday Night Raw (1/24/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (2/22/22)

Thursday, February 24
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, February 25
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, February 26
WWE Main Event (2/10/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 210

Sunday, February 27
Friday Night SmackDown (1/28/22) (also available on free tier)

