wrestling / News
This Week’s WWN Proving Ground Online
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWN Proving Ground is online, featuring three matches. You can check out the episode below, which was filmed at Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida. The card is as follows:
* Doyle Day vs. D’Lo Jordan
* Non-Title Match: Sofia Castillo vs. ACW Women’s Champion Allie Recks
* Tyler Baker & Wealth of Wrestling (Blake Banks & Daniel Lacey) vs. Samuel C & The Rapture (Jay Sky & Richard King)
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Comments On His Brief Impact Wrestling Run, Says His Parking Spot Was Given Away
- Jim Ross On Rikishi Taking Hell In A Cell Bump At Armageddon 2000, Why It One Of WWE’s Best Matches That Year
- First Owen Hart Action Figure in Two Decades Sells Out in Minutes
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC