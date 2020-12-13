This Week’s WWN Proving Ground Online

The latest episode of WWN Proving Ground is online, featuring three matches. You can check out the episode below, which was filmed at Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida. The card is as follows:

* Doyle Day vs. D’Lo Jordan

* Non-Title Match: Sofia Castillo vs. ACW Women’s Champion Allie Recks

* Tyler Baker & Wealth of Wrestling (Blake Banks & Daniel Lacey) vs. Samuel C & The Rapture (Jay Sky & Richard King)