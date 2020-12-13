wrestling / News

This Week’s WWN Proving Ground Online

December 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWN Live WWN Proving Ground

The latest episode of WWN Proving Ground is online, featuring three matches. You can check out the episode below, which was filmed at Gulf View Event Center in Port Richey, Florida. The card is as follows:

* Doyle Day vs. D’Lo Jordan
* Non-Title Match: Sofia Castillo vs. ACW Women’s Champion Allie Recks
* Tyler Baker & Wealth of Wrestling (Blake Banks & Daniel Lacey) vs. Samuel C & The Rapture (Jay Sky & Richard King)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWN, WWN Proving Ground, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading