Three-Way Match Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a three-way lucha match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Hijo Del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander will do battle in a Lucha del Día de los Muertos match, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which tapes Wednesday at AEW Dynamite.

