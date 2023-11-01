wrestling / News
Three-Way Match Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a three-way lucha match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Hijo Del Vikingo, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Komander will do battle in a Lucha del Día de los Muertos match, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for Friday’s show, which tapes Wednesday at AEW Dynamite.
Tomorrow, 11/1
Live in Louisville#AEWRampage
Lucha del Día de los Muertos@vikingo_aaa vs @PENTAELZEROM vs @KomandercrMX
Louisville Lucha Libre Lovers, celebrate Day of the Dead TOMORROW with this crazy 3 way fight @kfc_yumcenter +
fans nationwide can see it FRIDAY on Rampage! pic.twitter.com/190S4AoSfJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 1, 2023
