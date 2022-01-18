Thunder Rosa On Growth Of AEW Women’s Division, The Bunny Not Getting Enough Respect

In a recent interview on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, Thunder Rosa discussed the growth of the AEW women’s division, The Bunny not getting enough respect for her work, and much more. Here’s what she had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Thunder Rosa on the growth of the AEW women’s division: “A lot of the women now have been really trying to establish themselves as competitors, as someone who can go with anybody. Even then I feel like there is still a lot of criticism towards it. Everybody is working really hard to make the division better and we’re definitely getting a lot more veterans into our division. It’s making things a lot easier for a lot of the younger talent to learn from them. That’s the most important part about the talent, is that they’re willing and want to learn from veterans,” Rosa continued. “Because we can say, ‘Yeah we’re good, etc., etc., etc.’ But when it comes to throwing the punches and performing, we underperform too. So we have to be mindful and open with that.”

On The Bunny not getting enough respect for her work: “I think a lot of people don’t give a lot of respect or credit to Allie, ‘The Bunny.’ She’s been in the business for a long, long time and I’ve seen her progression in the last three years. Like this year, or 2021, I could see her, that she was more confident, that she’s one of the ones that has a lot more experience on TV and I think again, after that street fight, she gained more respect in the business. But she’s one of them, she’s always very positive in the back and she’s always willing to work. Serena [Deeb] is another one. If you have any questions, like, she’s more than welcome to help you with transitions or ideas of that sort.”

On Vickie Guerrero and Mercedez Martinez’s impact on the women’s locker room in AEW: “[Vickie Guerrero] knows a lot about the business,” Rosa explained. “I like sitting with her and talking to her. So that’s a lot of fun. Now we have Mercedes Martinez, who now feuding for a while, so this is going to be very interesting. Every time I’m in the ring with her I learn so much. I love it, she’s really good. And I’m like, I consider myself one of the vets too since I’ve been working for TV for like six years now. So every time I’m there if I can offer something in the ring, I’m always willing to do that.”