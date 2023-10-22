Thunder Rosa Thinks LA Knight Is the Guy to Win Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title

LA Knight will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, and Thunder Rosa thinks he is the guy to win the title from Reigns. Rosa talked about the situation on Busted Open Radio, as well as Cody Rhodes’ quest to “finish the story” and win the title. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Knight being her pick to win the title from Reigns: “Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it’s LA Knight. They didn’t push him, they didn’t shove him [down] our throats, it was natural… The guy is hot with the fans. Everybody’s like, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’ and everywhere you go — that’s the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He’s a superstar.”

On Rhodes’ storyline trying to win the title: “I think they’re taking too long with the “finish the story.’ I was kinda upset that he didn’t get the title [at WrestleMania 39] because he was hot at the time. I bet they were not expecting this, either, with LA Knight. They were not expecting him to get how hot he is at this point.”