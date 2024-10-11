wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Says She’s Medically Cleared To Return To Ring
October 11, 2024 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa says she’s cleared to return to the ring from her concussion in late August. Rosa revealed last month that she is out of action from a concussion and was working to get cleared. The former AEW Women’s World Champion spoke on Busted Open Radio and revealed that she has no been cleared.
“I want to thank the AEW medical [team] and everyone that was involved,” Rosa began (per Fightful). “I’m finally cleared. If you feel that you have a concussion, please go to your doctor. If you are an athlete, please let your coaches know that this is important.”
No word as of yet on when Rosa will return to the ring.
