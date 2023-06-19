Thunder Rosa Names Sarah Stock & Lady Gaga As Influences On Her

Thunder Rosa recently weighed in on influences both in and out of wrestling, naming Sarah Stock and Lady Gaga. Rosa spoke with John Howell and asked about her influences, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On her influences in wrestling: “Sarah Stock, she’s one of the coaches, an agent. She’s one of those people who really influenced me because she came from Canada and went to Mexico and she became a superstar in Mexico. She learned the language, learned everything there was to be a luchadora. She was one of those people that I saw myself in. Me, not being an American, not speaking the native language at first when I moved to this country, and then being able to successful in a country that was not necessarily mine until I became a US citizen later in life,” she said.

On her influence from the entertainment industry in general: “Lady Gaga, she really inspired me to really push the envelope and for further. Sometimes you make people uncomfortable with that.”