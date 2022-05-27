wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Wants To Auction Off AEW Gear For Uvalde Shooting Victims Fund

May 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thunder Rosa AEW Rampage 2-4-22 Image Credit: AEW

Thunder Rosa intends to auction off her AEW Double or Nothing ring gear for a fund to benefit the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. Rosa, who is defending her AEW World Women’s Championship against Serena Deeb at Sunday’s PPV, said during her interview with Sportskeeda that she wants to auction the gear to help with funeral services for the murdered children.

“This Sunday, I will be remembering the beautiful souls that just passed away, murdered, at school in Uvalde Texas,” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “I actually want to auction the gear that I’m wearing to help families with funeral services for the kids.”

You can see the full interview below:

