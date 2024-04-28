Thunder Rosa Would Like Sarah Stock to Come Out of Retirement

– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, AEW star Thunder Rosa spoke about AEW coach Sarah Stock and how she wants Stock to come out of retirement in order to face her in the ring. She said the following on Sarah Stock (via WrestlingInc.com):

“She’s like the person that influenced me to become a professional wrestler when I first made the decision. She has a lot of similarities [to] me. She’s uber talented and when she used to wrestle, some of the stuff she was able to do was incredible. She’s an incredible talent. She was very underrated and I would love to get in the ring one time with her and have a match. I know she would whoop my ass. Put me into a f****** pretzel. She’s great.”