Ticket On-Sale Date For AEW Double Or Nothing Announced
AEW has announced the on-sale date for tickets for AEW Double Or Nothing. The company announced on Wednesday night that tickets for the May 30th PPV, as well as for special episode of AEW Dynamite airing on May 28th, will go on sale this coming Monday at 10 AM ET.
The announcement notes that fans can get tickets for both shows on Thursday and Friday for $60 by emailing [email protected] or calling 904-633-2000 during business hours.
Individual tickets for the 5/28 #AEWDynamite & 5/30 #AEWDoN will go on sale Monday 5/17 at 10am ET
But, you can secure seats for BOTH events Thursday & Friday with this Special Combo Offer! $60 (plus fees)
📧 [email protected]
📲 904-633-2000 (during business hours) pic.twitter.com/LfMZjYVUue
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
