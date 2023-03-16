Ticket Sales For NJPW Resurgence Delayed

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that ticket sales have been delayed for NJPW Resurgence on May 21 in California. Tickets had been set to go on sale yesterday, but will now be set for a later date. The announcement reads:

Resurgence Ticket on sale delayed

On Sunday May 21, Resurgence sees NJPW return to the iconic Walter Pyramid in Long Beach California.

Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale for Resurgence on March 15. However, to allow for alterations in seat and staging layout, there will be a delay to the scheduled on sale date.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Please check www.njpw1972.com and social media for updates when a new on sale date is confirmed.