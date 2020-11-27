wrestling / News
Tickets For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Reportedly Sold Quickly
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets sold quickly for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World title. The originally limited amount of 650 tickets sold out, so they increased from TV seating to PPV seating of over 1,000. As of now, there were only 156 tickets left. This will be the largest paid event since the pandemic began.
This is good news for AEW, as we noted last week that the limited ticket sales had been in a slump.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Plans For Kenny Omega’s Title Match at TripleMania XXVIII
- Arn Anderson Recalls Degrading Urination Angle With Steve Austin, Vince McMahon Holding Grudge Against Him
- The Godfather Responds to Criticism Over Undertaker’s Final Farewell Segment
- Kevin Sullivan on What Caused WCW’s Downfall, His Belief That The Undertaker Should Book for WWE