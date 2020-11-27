Tickets For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Reportedly Sold Quickly

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets sold quickly for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World title. The originally limited amount of 650 tickets sold out, so they increased from TV seating to PPV seating of over 1,000. As of now, there were only 156 tickets left. This will be the largest paid event since the pandemic began.

This is good news for AEW, as we noted last week that the limited ticket sales had been in a slump.