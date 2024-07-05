Tiffany Stratton Addresses Controversy Over Deleted Video About Jade Cargill

Tiffany Stratton had a minor controversy online when she reposted (then deleted) a video directed at Jade Cargill, and she recently addressed the matter. The video was posted to Stratton’s Instagram account and featured her hitting Cargill in a match, before focusing on Bianca Belair’s shocked look. The video used a popular audio clip on the likes of Instagram and TikTok of a person saying “black bitch” followed by a slap.

Stratton was asked about the video by Adrian Hernandez during Money in the Bank media day, and said that she very quickly deleted the video as soon as she heard the audio. She noted (per Fightful), “It was an honest mistake. I didn’t hear the audio. I had it up for maybe 20 seconds and I deleted it instantly as soon as I heard the audio. It was an honest mistake.”

Stratton is part of the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s PPV.