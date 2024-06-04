Tiffany Stratton Is Excited To See WWE Working With TNA

WWE and TNA are working together in the build to NXT Battleground, and Tiffany Stratton is happy to see it. Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at the WWE NXT PPV, and Stratton was asked about the situation in her appearance on the Battleground Podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the WWE & TNA crossover: “I think it’s so cool that we have people coming over from different promotions and stuff like that. I definitely feel like it brings more eyes on the company for sure, but it also kind of broadens our roster.

On Perez vs. Grace: “I feel like Roxanne Perez versus Jordynne Grace is a match people definitely [have had] in their dream matches before and they’re both in separate companies, and the fact that maybe the possibility is there to get other talents from different companies I feel like opens up so many different dream matches, opportunities and stuff like that, so I think it’s very cool.”