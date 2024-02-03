Tiffany Stratton & Naomi Join WWE SmackDown Roster

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi have moved to Friday night, joining the WWE Smackdown roster. The former NXT Women’s Champion debuted on tonight’s show as a main roster member, announcing she had signed with Smackdown. Stratton interrupted a celebration with Naomi, Shotzi and Bianca Belair over Naomi’s signing with the brand. Stratton had a confrontation with Bianca Belair and then slapped Michin to set the stage for a match on tonight’s show.

Stratton made her main roster debut at the Royal Rumble, entering at #29 and making it to the final four. Naomi, meanwhile, made her return to the brand at the Rumble and entered at #2, lasting over an hour before being eliminated by Jade Cargill at #25.