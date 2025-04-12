Tiffany Stratton Beats Roxanne Perez On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton picked up a win over Roxanne Perez on WWE Smackdown before getting attacked by Roxanne Perez. Perez showed up on Friday’s episode and demanded a match since she couldn’t get one from Ava in NXT and was ultimately given one against Stratton. Stratton picked up the win but after the bout Flair attacked her WrestleMania rival and threw her over the announce desk.

Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Flair at WrestleMania 41.