wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
June 9, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. Some of this week’s picks include Tiffany Stratton asking fans to guess her favorite color, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, Ivy Nile and B-Fab wearing bikinis, Sheamus showing the aftermath of his bout with Ludwig Kaiser, Zelina Vega, Ilja Dragunov sharing a gym selfie, plus more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/4ZdpcFzwDD pic.twitter.com/cCSlResZBq
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Denies WWE Tried To Use Gimmicks To Make Mark Henry Quit
- Matt Hardy Reflects On The Triple Threat Ladder Match At WrestleMania 2000
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999
- More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers