Timekeeper At Double or Nothing Yelled At By Aja Kong For Ringing Bell Early
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
At AEW’s Double or Nothing event this past Saturday, the six-woman tag team match featuring Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, & Ryo Mizunami had a mistake near the end when Sakura hit a moonsault and the bell rang after she got a two count. Referee Aubrey Edwards took control and indicated to the crowd that it was only two and the match continued, with Aja Kong accidentally hitting Sakura with a backfist, leading to Shida winning with a running knee strike.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that once the match was over and cameras weren’t on them, Aja Kong reportedly yelled at the timekeeper for their mistake. Given how dominating Kong was in the match, they should be glad that’s all she did!
