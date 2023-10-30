Timothy Thatcher Wants A Match With Claudio Castagnoli or Jon Moxley

In an interview with Fightful‘s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Timothy Thatcher spoke about potential matches with Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley. He previously wrestled Bryan Danielson earlier this year.

He said: “I was grateful that I got to wrestle Bryan Danielson. I would like to wrestle Mr. Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. That would be very nice because I’m slowly working through [Blackpool Combat Club]. I wrestled Bryan Danielson. I wrestled Wheeler, you know, so we got Claudio left, and we got Mr. Moxley [Jon Moxley] left. So, that would be ok. I wouldn’t snub either one of those because both of them are tremendous.”