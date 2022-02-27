Title Change Happens At MLW Superfight Taping (SPOILERS)

Major League Wrestling is currently taping MLW Superfight in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the matches airing on MLW Fusion. During the show, 5150 defended the MLW tag team titles against EJ ‘The Judge’ Nduka and a mystery partner, who turned out to be Calvin Tankman. Nduka and Tankman ended up winning the titles from Slice Boogie & Danny “Limelight” Rivera.

5150 originally won the titles on November 6 at War Chamber, defeating Los Parks.