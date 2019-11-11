Tito Santana On Why He Disliked His El Matador Gimmick, Most Memorable Moment Of His Career

– Tito Santana spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his career, current wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On the most memorable moment of his career: “Coming from a small town – I keep saying this – but the first time I stepped into Madison Square Garden. It was a huge place and the wrestling fans were nuts. I had a lot of great moments, but coming from a small town that was a real pleasure stepping into MSG.”

On his El Matador gimmick: “The reason I didn’t like it is because they promised they were going to do something with it and they didn’t do anything with it. It was something that Vince created just to ex me out.”

On what’s missing from the current era: “First of all, it needs competition. I do think that old school works. The WWE is completely different as it’s entertainment and TV. They rehearse the whole match and the guys don’t understand psychology. Old school still works and I’m glad to see there’s a rise of new organizations and I wish them nothing but the best.”