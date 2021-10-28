wrestling / News
Titus O’Neil Gets Schooled Named After Him
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Congratulations to WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil as he had a school named after him today. Titus attended the unveiling of the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Slight Middle Magnet school earlier today. You can see photos of him at the event below:
Congratulations to #WWE Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE on the unveiling of the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School! pic.twitter.com/XaRQukOLN9
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- NJPW Reportedly Blocked Will Ospreay From Working With MLW On Mexico Tour
- Kurt Angle On Nixed Plans For Him To Drop TNA Title To Bobby Roode At Bound For Glory 2011, Hulk Hogan’s Involvement
- Bruce Prichard On Demolition Being Compared To The Road Warriors, How Brother Love Gimmick Came About
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE