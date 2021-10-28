wrestling / News

Titus O’Neil Gets Schooled Named After Him

October 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Congratulations to WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil as he had a school named after him today. Titus attended the unveiling of the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Slight Middle Magnet school earlier today. You can see photos of him at the event below:

