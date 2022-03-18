Titus O’Neil Says He Isn’t Retired Yet, Is Rehabbing His Knee

Titus O’Neil has clarified his in-ring status, noting that he isn’t retired and is in the process of rehabbing his knee after a procedure. O’Neil was a guest on 95.3 WDAE and addressed speculation that he has hung up his boots, noting that’s not the case at all.

“I’m not retired,” O’Neil said (per Fightful). “I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees that I’m rehabbing. a lot of people don’t know that so they just assumed that I’ve been retired, but I’m a global ambassador for the company. I’m in Saudi Arabia and everywhere else, so that should show somebody that I’m not retired and I’m still with the company. I’m doing a lot of stuff.”

O’Neil has been representing WWE with a lot of charity work over the last few years and served as the co-host for WrestleMania 37. His last match was a loss to Bobby Lashley on the November 9th, 2020 episode of Raw.