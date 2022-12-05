Titus O’Neil Writing A Second Book, Will Be About Fatherhood

In an interview with The Dad Edge (via Fightful), Titus O’Neil revealed that he is writing a second book, which will be about being a father. He has two sons and adopted a sixteen-year-old girl in July. His first book, There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype, was published in August 2019.

He said: “I’m actually working on a second book now, it’s on fatherhood and the honor behind it. So often, as humans, we allow some of the simplest stuff to ruin our day or we let some of the simplest people, when I say ‘simple,’ I mean, ‘simple-minded people’ ruin our day. You post a picture of you and your family on Instagram and everyone is like ‘You have a beautiful family’ and one person is like ‘Your kids are ugly’ and that ruins your who day. Why? If they don’t know you personally, don’t take it personal. Even if they do know you personally, they don’t control your narrative.“