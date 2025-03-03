TJ Wilson Recalls Taking Attitude Adjustments From John Cena & Hornswoggle At WWE Royal Rumble 2011

TJ Wilson was hit with consecutive Attitude Adjustments from John Cena and Hornswoggle during the 2011 Royal Rumble, and he says he loved the spot. Wilson recently spoke with Counted Out and looked back on the moment, noting that he wanted to sell Hornswoggle’s more than he did Cena’s.

“I loved it,” Wilson said of the spot (per Fightful). “Hornswoggle has talked about it in his book. When they broke it down to me, I was like, ‘Okay, no problem.’ If I’m not going to win the Rumble and I’m not going to be an Iron Man — I didn’t expect to win, but I would have liked to last like 30 minutes just so it gives me something, but if I’m not in line for either of those things, how can I make a moment? When they were laying it out, it was kind of left to myself, Cena, and Swoggle to put together. I can’t remember if it was John or Swoggle who asked if I would be cool if Swoggle gave me the AA as well. I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s no problem.’ ‘You sure?’ ‘Yeah, no problem.’”

He continued, “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Little do you guys know, what I’m going to try to do….’ Obviously, I know Cena is the horse pulling the wagon at that time, for sure, but what I’m going to try to do is sell Swoggle’s AA more than Cena’s AA. If I don’t then why are we doing this? If I’ve already been hit by Cena’s AA, Swoggle’s AA should hurt even more. I thought it was a great moment. I know Swoggle was very appreciative of it. He wrote about it in very kind terms in his book, just how happy I was for him and that I was totally down for anything, and I was. I wanted to make a moment. Honswoggle is a friend of mine and John Cena is the biggest star in the company. It was pretty easy for me to do. I had no ego about it at all.”

Wilson lasted only 53 seconds during that particular Rumble.