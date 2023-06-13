TJ Wilson Says He Suffered “A Different Injury” And Won’t Return To The Ring

In a recent interview with McGuire On Wrestling, former talent and WWE producer TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) shared some background on his current status in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Wilson addressed the rumors about a return arising from his social media posts of personal workouts. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On the misinterpretation of his social posts: “Here’s what I don’t think people quite understand, but I wrestled close to exactly 20 years. I get where you see these things and think that it means I’m coming back, but the truth is, when you have something like that for such a long period of time, for me, wrestling was always a physical outlet… I feel like I needed to replace that physical outlet and I upped my time and intensity in the gym a little bit.”

On why he won’t be re-entering the ring again: “Yeah. It’s so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don’t believe it, and I understand why. We’ve seen so many other people say that they’re retired or whatever and they come back, and that’s great, that’s cool. It’s not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people.”