TJP vs. Myron Reed Set for MLW SuperFight

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that TJP vs. Myron Reed has been added to this weekend’s MLW SuperFight card in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see the full announcement below:

TJP vs. Myron Reed signed for SuperFight in Charlotte this Saturday

See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE

A massive middleweight match has been signed featuring TJP vs. Myron Reed for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

Riding momentum, TJP enters Charlotte looking to cement himself at the top of the middleweight division. Standing in his way is the “Young GOAT” Myron Reed, a multi-time World Middleweight Champion.

TJP has been outspoken about how he measures up compared to the other MLW middleweights and the decorated veteran now looks to secure championship gold.

Reed, the longest-tenured MLW contracted competitor, has been training in Louisville for the clash in Charlotte this Saturday. A win over TJP would solidify Reed as one of the best ever in history of the MLW division.

Will the Opera Cup finalists TJP prevail or will the rise of the Young GOAT Myron Reed not be denied? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

Stairway to Hell

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

TJP vs. Myron Reed

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

World Tag Team Championship

5150 (champions) vs. EJ Nduka & ???

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

Myron Reed

TJP

Ikuro Kwon

PRE-SHOW MEET & GREET FEATURING:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime