TKO CEO Mark Shapiro Discusses Streaming Future Of WWE PLEs

TKO CEO Mark Shapiro stated he believes there will be a number of suitors for WWE’s library and PLE rights when their deal with Peacock ends in 2026 at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference (per Fightful).

WWE Raw will be moving to Netflix on January 6th.

“The PLEs are seeing significant audiences. The marketing around the events have been terrific. That one in particular lends itself to even more suitors than the UFC, dare I say, because the nature of the PLEs, which are once a month. There are a lot of platforms out there that are looking for premium and also looking for volume. Other platforms are just looking for volume and even a smaller subset, but still enough for us, are looking for low volume but high premium. That is exactly what the PLEs are. Once a month, somewhere around the globe, we can schedule it with our partner depending on what is the strategic interest to them in terms of sub-growth, broadband growth, a new series they’re launching, or a new event on the ground. The PLEs are attractive in the sense that you’re getting high quality, very high premium, but just once a month. Obviously, we’ll start those conversations at some point in the first half of next year with Peacock, exclusively, but we’re interested to talk to other suitors. They know that, by the way,” Shapiro said.